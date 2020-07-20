843 Tramore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming home on a corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths is now available for move-in! This home features a galley style kitchen with black appliances, gas burning stove and natural lighting throughout! The master bath has a large vanity and stand up shower! Spacious backyard with open patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.