843 Tramore Drive
843 Tramore Drive

843 Tramore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

843 Tramore Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming home on a corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths is now available for move-in! This home features a galley style kitchen with black appliances, gas burning stove and natural lighting throughout! The master bath has a large vanity and stand up shower! Spacious backyard with open patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
 For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Tramore Drive have any available units?
843 Tramore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 843 Tramore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
843 Tramore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Tramore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 843 Tramore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 843 Tramore Drive offer parking?
No, 843 Tramore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 843 Tramore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 Tramore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Tramore Drive have a pool?
No, 843 Tramore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 843 Tramore Drive have accessible units?
No, 843 Tramore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Tramore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 843 Tramore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 843 Tramore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 843 Tramore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
