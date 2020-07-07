All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 Chelsea Wood Court

810 Chelsea Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

810 Chelsea Wood Court, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Chelsea Wood Court have any available units?
810 Chelsea Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 810 Chelsea Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
810 Chelsea Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Chelsea Wood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Chelsea Wood Court is pet friendly.
Does 810 Chelsea Wood Court offer parking?
No, 810 Chelsea Wood Court does not offer parking.
Does 810 Chelsea Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Chelsea Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Chelsea Wood Court have a pool?
No, 810 Chelsea Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 810 Chelsea Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 810 Chelsea Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Chelsea Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Chelsea Wood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Chelsea Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Chelsea Wood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

