All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 768 Winbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
768 Winbrook Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

768 Winbrook Drive

768 Winbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

768 Winbrook Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,187 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4918646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 Winbrook Drive have any available units?
768 Winbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 768 Winbrook Drive have?
Some of 768 Winbrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 Winbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
768 Winbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 Winbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 768 Winbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 768 Winbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 768 Winbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 768 Winbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 768 Winbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 Winbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 768 Winbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 768 Winbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 768 Winbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 768 Winbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 768 Winbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 768 Winbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 768 Winbrook Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsStockbridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Stockbridge Apartments with ParkingStockbridge Apartments with Pools
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Lawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GA
Douglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College