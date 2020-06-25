All apartments in Stockbridge
669 Rayella Drive

669 Rayella Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

669 Rayella Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Brentwood Park Whitker

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 669 Rayella Drive Stockbridge GA · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,600 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5860488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 Rayella Drive have any available units?
669 Rayella Drive has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 669 Rayella Drive have?
Some of 669 Rayella Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 Rayella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
669 Rayella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 Rayella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 669 Rayella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 669 Rayella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 669 Rayella Drive offers parking.
Does 669 Rayella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 Rayella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 Rayella Drive have a pool?
Yes, 669 Rayella Drive has a pool.
Does 669 Rayella Drive have accessible units?
No, 669 Rayella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 669 Rayella Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 669 Rayella Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 669 Rayella Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 669 Rayella Drive has units with air conditioning.
