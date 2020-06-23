All apartments in Stockbridge
Location

656 Fairgreen Trail, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Fairgreen Trail have any available units?
656 Fairgreen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 656 Fairgreen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
656 Fairgreen Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Fairgreen Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 Fairgreen Trail is pet friendly.
Does 656 Fairgreen Trail offer parking?
No, 656 Fairgreen Trail does not offer parking.
Does 656 Fairgreen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Fairgreen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Fairgreen Trail have a pool?
No, 656 Fairgreen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 656 Fairgreen Trail have accessible units?
No, 656 Fairgreen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Fairgreen Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Fairgreen Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Fairgreen Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 Fairgreen Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
