Great brick home in quiet community. Family Room with fireplace, open kitchen with eat-in area, oversized master bedroom, bonus room with full bath and walk-in closet. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 Falcons have any available units?
612 Falcons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 612 Falcons currently offering any rent specials?
612 Falcons is not currently offering any rent specials.