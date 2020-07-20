All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated April 28 2019 at 5:23 PM

612 Falcons

Location

612 Falcons Ridge, Stockbridge, GA 30253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great brick home in quiet community. Family Room with fireplace, open kitchen with eat-in area, oversized master bedroom, bonus room with full bath and walk-in closet. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Falcons have any available units?
612 Falcons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 612 Falcons currently offering any rent specials?
612 Falcons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Falcons pet-friendly?
No, 612 Falcons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 612 Falcons offer parking?
No, 612 Falcons does not offer parking.
Does 612 Falcons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Falcons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Falcons have a pool?
No, 612 Falcons does not have a pool.
Does 612 Falcons have accessible units?
No, 612 Falcons does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Falcons have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Falcons does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Falcons have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Falcons does not have units with air conditioning.
