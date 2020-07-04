All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 608 Tahoe Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
608 Tahoe Trail
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:24 PM

608 Tahoe Trail

608 Tahoe Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

608 Tahoe Trail, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Tahoe Trail have any available units?
608 Tahoe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 608 Tahoe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
608 Tahoe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Tahoe Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Tahoe Trail is pet friendly.
Does 608 Tahoe Trail offer parking?
No, 608 Tahoe Trail does not offer parking.
Does 608 Tahoe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Tahoe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Tahoe Trail have a pool?
No, 608 Tahoe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 608 Tahoe Trail have accessible units?
No, 608 Tahoe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Tahoe Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Tahoe Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Tahoe Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Tahoe Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College