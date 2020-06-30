All apartments in Stockbridge
532 Townsend Bend

Location

532 Townsend Bend, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Townsend Bend have any available units?
532 Townsend Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 532 Townsend Bend currently offering any rent specials?
532 Townsend Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Townsend Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 Townsend Bend is pet friendly.
Does 532 Townsend Bend offer parking?
No, 532 Townsend Bend does not offer parking.
Does 532 Townsend Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Townsend Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Townsend Bend have a pool?
No, 532 Townsend Bend does not have a pool.
Does 532 Townsend Bend have accessible units?
No, 532 Townsend Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Townsend Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 Townsend Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Townsend Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 Townsend Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

