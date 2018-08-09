All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 504 Brunswick Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
504 Brunswick Circle
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:54 PM

504 Brunswick Circle

504 Brunswick Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

504 Brunswick Circle, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to be impressed about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Brunswick Circle have any available units?
504 Brunswick Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 504 Brunswick Circle currently offering any rent specials?
504 Brunswick Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Brunswick Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Brunswick Circle is pet friendly.
Does 504 Brunswick Circle offer parking?
No, 504 Brunswick Circle does not offer parking.
Does 504 Brunswick Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Brunswick Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Brunswick Circle have a pool?
No, 504 Brunswick Circle does not have a pool.
Does 504 Brunswick Circle have accessible units?
No, 504 Brunswick Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Brunswick Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Brunswick Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Brunswick Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Brunswick Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College