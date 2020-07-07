All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 476 HARVICK CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
476 HARVICK CIRCLE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

476 HARVICK CIRCLE

476 Harvick Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

476 Harvick Circle, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Living room has fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom is large. Split bedroom plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE have any available units?
476 HARVICK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 476 HARVICK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
476 HARVICK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 HARVICK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College