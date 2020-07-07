Rent Calculator
476 HARVICK CIRCLE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM
1 of 1
476 HARVICK CIRCLE
476 Harvick Circle
·
Location
476 Harvick Circle, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Living room has fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom is large. Split bedroom plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE have any available units?
476 HARVICK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stockbridge, GA
.
Is 476 HARVICK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
476 HARVICK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 HARVICK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stockbridge
.
Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 476 HARVICK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 476 HARVICK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
