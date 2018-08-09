All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:13 AM

436 Gresham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

436 Gresham Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Brentwood Park Whitker

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,068 sq. ft. home in Stockbridge, GA! Open floor plan. Spacious living room with cozy fire place. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Elegant dining room. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks and walk-in shower. Beautiful secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Gresham Drive have any available units?
436 Gresham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 436 Gresham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
436 Gresham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Gresham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 Gresham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 436 Gresham Drive offer parking?
No, 436 Gresham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 436 Gresham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 Gresham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Gresham Drive have a pool?
No, 436 Gresham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 436 Gresham Drive have accessible units?
No, 436 Gresham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Gresham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 Gresham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 Gresham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 Gresham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

