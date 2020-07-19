412 Townsend Bend

Amenities

Still available apply now ! - This 4 bedroom home offers a large master bedroom ready for you to relax after a long day of work! Nice new open kitchen all appliances to entertain the family with home cooked meals!



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 4 Large bedrooms

- 3 Bath with ensuite to master

- Large master bedroom

- Eat in kitchen

- Two car garage with opener

- Ceiling fans

- Washer/Dryer hookup

- Wall to wall plush carpet and padding

- Great community of neighbors

- Close to highways for easy access



Located near schools and great shopping, wouldn't you like to be the first to live in this newly renovated home and start living the American DREAM?



Please call or text Yahya at 404-334-7195 with the property address to schedule a showing before its gone!



* QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit

* Application fee is $50 per adult

NO SECTION 8!!!



Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!



(RLNE3402696)