Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

412 Townsend Bend

412 Townsend Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

412 Townsend Bnd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Still available apply now ! - This 4 bedroom home offers a large master bedroom ready for you to relax after a long day of work! Nice new open kitchen all appliances to entertain the family with home cooked meals!

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 4 Large bedrooms
- 3 Bath with ensuite to master
- Large master bedroom
- Eat in kitchen
- Two car garage with opener
- Ceiling fans
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Wall to wall plush carpet and padding
- Great community of neighbors
- Close to highways for easy access

Located near schools and great shopping, wouldn't you like to be the first to live in this newly renovated home and start living the American DREAM?

Please call or text Yahya at 404-334-7195 with the property address to schedule a showing before its gone!

* QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult
NO SECTION 8!!!

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

(RLNE3402696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Townsend Bend have any available units?
412 Townsend Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 412 Townsend Bend have?
Some of 412 Townsend Bend's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Townsend Bend currently offering any rent specials?
412 Townsend Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Townsend Bend pet-friendly?
No, 412 Townsend Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 412 Townsend Bend offer parking?
Yes, 412 Townsend Bend offers parking.
Does 412 Townsend Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Townsend Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Townsend Bend have a pool?
No, 412 Townsend Bend does not have a pool.
Does 412 Townsend Bend have accessible units?
No, 412 Townsend Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Townsend Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Townsend Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Townsend Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Townsend Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
