All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 349 Vista Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
349 Vista Creek Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

349 Vista Creek Drive

349 Vista Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

349 Vista Creek Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,870 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5662638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Vista Creek Drive have any available units?
349 Vista Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 349 Vista Creek Drive have?
Some of 349 Vista Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Vista Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
349 Vista Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Vista Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 349 Vista Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 349 Vista Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 349 Vista Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 349 Vista Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Vista Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Vista Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 349 Vista Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 349 Vista Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 349 Vista Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Vista Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 Vista Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Vista Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Vista Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College