341 Summer Hill Road

BEAUTIFUL 4BR HOME WITH MASTER ON MAIN SEP DR NICE BRS UP, OPEN FAM RM WITH FP FENCED YARD WITH NICE TREES AND PATIO EAT-IN KITCHEN ALL APPLIANCES WITH EXCEPTION OF REFRIGERATOR VACANT - READY FOR SHOWING AFTER APRIL 2ND
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
