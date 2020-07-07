All apartments in Stockbridge
341 Summer Hill Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

341 Summer Hill Road

341 Summer Hill Cir · No Longer Available
Location

341 Summer Hill Cir, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
BEAUTIFUL 4BR HOME WITH MASTER ON MAIN SEP DR NICE BRS UP, OPEN FAM RM WITH FP FENCED YARD WITH NICE TREES AND PATIO EAT-IN KITCHEN ALL APPLIANCES WITH EXCEPTION OF REFRIGERATOR VACANT - READY FOR SHOWING AFTER APRIL 2ND

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Summer Hill Road have any available units?
341 Summer Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 341 Summer Hill Road have?
Some of 341 Summer Hill Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Summer Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
341 Summer Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Summer Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 341 Summer Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 341 Summer Hill Road offer parking?
No, 341 Summer Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 341 Summer Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Summer Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Summer Hill Road have a pool?
No, 341 Summer Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 341 Summer Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 341 Summer Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Summer Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Summer Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Summer Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 341 Summer Hill Road has units with air conditioning.

