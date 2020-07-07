All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM

317 Oak Hill Ter

317 Oak Hill Ter · No Longer Available
Location

317 Oak Hill Ter, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GAMLS lockbox on front door, appliacation on website, agent must be at showings, Vaulted ceilings, new carpet in the living room, fireplace, garden tub, breakfast area, with bar, large deck for fun, ceiling fans, upgraded appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Oak Hill Ter have any available units?
317 Oak Hill Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 317 Oak Hill Ter have?
Some of 317 Oak Hill Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Oak Hill Ter currently offering any rent specials?
317 Oak Hill Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Oak Hill Ter pet-friendly?
No, 317 Oak Hill Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 317 Oak Hill Ter offer parking?
No, 317 Oak Hill Ter does not offer parking.
Does 317 Oak Hill Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Oak Hill Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Oak Hill Ter have a pool?
No, 317 Oak Hill Ter does not have a pool.
Does 317 Oak Hill Ter have accessible units?
No, 317 Oak Hill Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Oak Hill Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Oak Hill Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Oak Hill Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Oak Hill Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

