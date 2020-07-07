GAMLS lockbox on front door, appliacation on website, agent must be at showings, Vaulted ceilings, new carpet in the living room, fireplace, garden tub, breakfast area, with bar, large deck for fun, ceiling fans, upgraded appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 317 Oak Hill Ter have any available units?
317 Oak Hill Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 317 Oak Hill Ter have?
Some of 317 Oak Hill Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Oak Hill Ter currently offering any rent specials?
317 Oak Hill Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.