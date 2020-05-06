All apartments in Stockbridge
306 Fairdale Trace
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

306 Fairdale Trace

306 Fairdale Trace · No Longer Available
Location

306 Fairdale Trace, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,446 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Friday, March 20, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Fairdale Trace have any available units?
306 Fairdale Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 306 Fairdale Trace have?
Some of 306 Fairdale Trace's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Fairdale Trace currently offering any rent specials?
306 Fairdale Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Fairdale Trace pet-friendly?
No, 306 Fairdale Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 306 Fairdale Trace offer parking?
No, 306 Fairdale Trace does not offer parking.
Does 306 Fairdale Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Fairdale Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Fairdale Trace have a pool?
No, 306 Fairdale Trace does not have a pool.
Does 306 Fairdale Trace have accessible units?
No, 306 Fairdale Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Fairdale Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Fairdale Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Fairdale Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Fairdale Trace does not have units with air conditioning.

