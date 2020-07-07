Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
301 Spring Creek Dr
301 Spring Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
301 Spring Creek Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move -in ready ranch home located in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping. Henry county schools. Hurry, Hurry this will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 Spring Creek Dr have any available units?
301 Spring Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stockbridge, GA
.
What amenities does 301 Spring Creek Dr have?
Some of 301 Spring Creek Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 301 Spring Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
301 Spring Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Spring Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 301 Spring Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stockbridge
.
Does 301 Spring Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 301 Spring Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 301 Spring Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Spring Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Spring Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 301 Spring Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 301 Spring Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 301 Spring Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Spring Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Spring Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Spring Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Spring Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
