Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2505 Walter Way

2505 Walter Way · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Walter Way, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,066 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Walter Way have any available units?
2505 Walter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 2505 Walter Way have?
Some of 2505 Walter Way's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Walter Way currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Walter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Walter Way pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Walter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 2505 Walter Way offer parking?
No, 2505 Walter Way does not offer parking.
Does 2505 Walter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Walter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Walter Way have a pool?
Yes, 2505 Walter Way has a pool.
Does 2505 Walter Way have accessible units?
No, 2505 Walter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Walter Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Walter Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 Walter Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 Walter Way does not have units with air conditioning.
