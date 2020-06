Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Wow, this beautiful 4/2 in the highly desired Big Oak Villas Community is a must see! Built on corner lot, plenty of front yard space, and a private large backyard really makes it stand out from the rest. You have to see it to believe. Fresh neutral paint, clean carpet, laminate flooring, and a very relaxing screened porch area. Wont last long. Professionally managed. No Pets. No Vouchers.