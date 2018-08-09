213 Addy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Lovely Dream Rental home in Stockbridge, GA! Open & Spacious floor plan features Gorgeous Kitchen Upgrades with Stainless Steel appliances, Dark Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar overlooking the Formal Dining area and Family Room, Half-Bath. Upper Level features 4 generously sized Bedrooms. Primary Bedroom retreat features oversize En-Suite, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Double Vanities and Large Walk-in Closet. Upper-Level Laundry connection. This property features a Driveway, Back Yard / Patio and 2 Car Garage. Occupied - Do not Disturb. Available for Showing on 6/15/2020. Available for Lease on June 15, 2020. TEXT Kelley 470-494-2683. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application . REQUIREMENTS: CREDIT: 600+, INCOME 3x, NO Open Bankruptcy, NO Felonies, NO $ Owed to Landlords, NO Evictions in past 10 yrs. Pet Friendly w/Breed Restrictions