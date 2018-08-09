All apartments in Stockbridge
213 Addy Lane

213 Addy Lane · (470) 494-2683
Location

213 Addy Lane, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2429 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Lovely Dream Rental home in Stockbridge, GA! Open & Spacious floor plan features Gorgeous Kitchen Upgrades with Stainless Steel appliances, Dark Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar overlooking the Formal Dining area and Family Room, Half-Bath. Upper Level features 4 generously sized Bedrooms. Primary Bedroom retreat features oversize En-Suite, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Double Vanities and Large Walk-in Closet. Upper-Level Laundry connection. This property features a Driveway, Back Yard / Patio and 2 Car Garage. Occupied - Do not Disturb. Available for Showing on 6/15/2020. Available for Lease on June 15, 2020. TEXT Kelley 470-494-2683. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application . REQUIREMENTS: CREDIT: 600+, INCOME 3x, NO Open Bankruptcy, NO Felonies, NO $ Owed to Landlords, NO Evictions in past 10 yrs. Pet Friendly w/Breed Restrictions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Addy Lane have any available units?
213 Addy Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 Addy Lane have?
Some of 213 Addy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Addy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
213 Addy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Addy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Addy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 213 Addy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 213 Addy Lane does offer parking.
Does 213 Addy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Addy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Addy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 213 Addy Lane has a pool.
Does 213 Addy Lane have accessible units?
No, 213 Addy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Addy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Addy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Addy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Addy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
