Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

208 Shields Road

208 Shields Road · No Longer Available
Location

208 Shields Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until the 31st of January, Apply Now!

Receive 2 weeks of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 01/31/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 886005997

Address - 208 Shields Road Stockbridge (Henry) GA 30281

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2MuITrh

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/652763

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1372 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Stockbridge, GA is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm: Owners.com
Broker Name: Aisha Gregory
Contact Number: (818) 533-8149
Email Address: Aisha.Gregory@rhss.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2MuITrh

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Shields Road have any available units?
208 Shields Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 208 Shields Road currently offering any rent specials?
208 Shields Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Shields Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Shields Road is pet friendly.
Does 208 Shields Road offer parking?
No, 208 Shields Road does not offer parking.
Does 208 Shields Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Shields Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Shields Road have a pool?
Yes, 208 Shields Road has a pool.
Does 208 Shields Road have accessible units?
No, 208 Shields Road does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Shields Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Shields Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Shields Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Shields Road does not have units with air conditioning.
