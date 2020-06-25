All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:53 PM

205 Ridge Run

205 Ridge Run · No Longer Available
Location

205 Ridge Run, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Ridge Run have any available units?
205 Ridge Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 205 Ridge Run currently offering any rent specials?
205 Ridge Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Ridge Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Ridge Run is pet friendly.
Does 205 Ridge Run offer parking?
No, 205 Ridge Run does not offer parking.
Does 205 Ridge Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Ridge Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Ridge Run have a pool?
No, 205 Ridge Run does not have a pool.
Does 205 Ridge Run have accessible units?
No, 205 Ridge Run does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Ridge Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Ridge Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Ridge Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Ridge Run does not have units with air conditioning.
