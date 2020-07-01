All apartments in Stockbridge
201 McKinley Loop
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

201 McKinley Loop

201 Mckinley Loop · No Longer Available
Location

201 Mckinley Loop, Stockbridge, GA 30253

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,927 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5274004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 McKinley Loop have any available units?
201 McKinley Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 201 McKinley Loop have?
Some of 201 McKinley Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 McKinley Loop currently offering any rent specials?
201 McKinley Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 McKinley Loop pet-friendly?
No, 201 McKinley Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 201 McKinley Loop offer parking?
Yes, 201 McKinley Loop offers parking.
Does 201 McKinley Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 McKinley Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 McKinley Loop have a pool?
Yes, 201 McKinley Loop has a pool.
Does 201 McKinley Loop have accessible units?
No, 201 McKinley Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 201 McKinley Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 McKinley Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 McKinley Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 McKinley Loop has units with air conditioning.

