1697 Gallup Dr
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

1697 Gallup Dr

1697 Gallup Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1697 Gallup Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Wow! Great location, newly renovated, hardwood flooring, large kitchen, large level yard, massive master bedroom, swim/tennis community, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1697 Gallup Dr have any available units?
1697 Gallup Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 1697 Gallup Dr have?
Some of 1697 Gallup Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1697 Gallup Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1697 Gallup Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1697 Gallup Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1697 Gallup Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 1697 Gallup Dr offer parking?
No, 1697 Gallup Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1697 Gallup Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1697 Gallup Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1697 Gallup Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1697 Gallup Dr has a pool.
Does 1697 Gallup Dr have accessible units?
No, 1697 Gallup Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1697 Gallup Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1697 Gallup Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1697 Gallup Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1697 Gallup Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
