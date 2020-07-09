All apartments in Stockbridge
162 Garden Walk
Last updated October 18 2019 at 10:13 PM

162 Garden Walk

162 Garden Walk · No Longer Available
Location

162 Garden Walk, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Garden Walk have any available units?
162 Garden Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 162 Garden Walk currently offering any rent specials?
162 Garden Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Garden Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 Garden Walk is pet friendly.
Does 162 Garden Walk offer parking?
No, 162 Garden Walk does not offer parking.
Does 162 Garden Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 Garden Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Garden Walk have a pool?
No, 162 Garden Walk does not have a pool.
Does 162 Garden Walk have accessible units?
No, 162 Garden Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Garden Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Garden Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Garden Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Garden Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

