All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 1619 Thornwick Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
1619 Thornwick Trace
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:26 PM

1619 Thornwick Trace

1619 Thornwick Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1619 Thornwick Trace, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One month FREE rent if sign lease by 12/31- Applied to first full months rent!

Beautiful 2 story 6 bedroom/4 bath home featuring a rocking chair worthy front porch, large sunlit windows, and a 2 car garage. Home features a spacious open floorplan, a chef?s kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, with all updated appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets and a large outdoor area great for entertaining complete this home.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Thornwick Trace have any available units?
1619 Thornwick Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 1619 Thornwick Trace have?
Some of 1619 Thornwick Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Thornwick Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Thornwick Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Thornwick Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 Thornwick Trace is pet friendly.
Does 1619 Thornwick Trace offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Thornwick Trace offers parking.
Does 1619 Thornwick Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Thornwick Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Thornwick Trace have a pool?
No, 1619 Thornwick Trace does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Thornwick Trace have accessible units?
No, 1619 Thornwick Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Thornwick Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 Thornwick Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 Thornwick Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1619 Thornwick Trace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College