BEAUTIFUL 3BR/2BA RANCH WITH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. WELL MAINTAINED AND MOVE-IN READY. GREAT SUBDIVISION TO LIVE IN AND GOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, DINING, AND EASY ACCESS TO I-675 AND I-75.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 154 MISTY RIDGE Trail have any available units?
154 MISTY RIDGE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 154 MISTY RIDGE Trail have?
Some of 154 MISTY RIDGE Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 MISTY RIDGE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
154 MISTY RIDGE Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.