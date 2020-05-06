All apartments in Stockbridge
149 Appleton Blvd
149 Appleton Blvd

149 Appleton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

149 Appleton Boulevard, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home! Great price for location, large rooms, private lot, basement, 2 car parking, private and quiet location, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Appleton Blvd have any available units?
149 Appleton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 149 Appleton Blvd have?
Some of 149 Appleton Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Appleton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
149 Appleton Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Appleton Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 149 Appleton Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 149 Appleton Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 149 Appleton Blvd offers parking.
Does 149 Appleton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Appleton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Appleton Blvd have a pool?
No, 149 Appleton Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 149 Appleton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 149 Appleton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Appleton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Appleton Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Appleton Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Appleton Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
