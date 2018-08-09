Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 148 Glynn Addy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
148 Glynn Addy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
148 Glynn Addy Drive
148 Glynn Addy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
148 Glynn Addy Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 bedroom newer home in excellent condition. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. Private backyard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive have any available units?
148 Glynn Addy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stockbridge, GA
.
Is 148 Glynn Addy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
148 Glynn Addy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Glynn Addy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Glynn Addy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive offer parking?
No, 148 Glynn Addy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Glynn Addy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive have a pool?
No, 148 Glynn Addy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive have accessible units?
No, 148 Glynn Addy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Glynn Addy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Glynn Addy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Similar Pages
Stockbridge 1 Bedrooms
Stockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with Pool
Stockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Chamblee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College