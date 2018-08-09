All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 148 Glynn Addy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
148 Glynn Addy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

148 Glynn Addy Drive

148 Glynn Addy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

148 Glynn Addy Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 bedroom newer home in excellent condition. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. Private backyard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive have any available units?
148 Glynn Addy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 148 Glynn Addy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
148 Glynn Addy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Glynn Addy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Glynn Addy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive offer parking?
No, 148 Glynn Addy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Glynn Addy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive have a pool?
No, 148 Glynn Addy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive have accessible units?
No, 148 Glynn Addy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Glynn Addy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Glynn Addy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Glynn Addy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College