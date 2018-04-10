All apartments in Stockbridge
Location

1476 Buckingham Place, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 3 bath, 2,400 sf home is located in Stockbridge, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 Buckingham Place have any available units?
1476 Buckingham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 1476 Buckingham Place have?
Some of 1476 Buckingham Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 Buckingham Place currently offering any rent specials?
1476 Buckingham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 Buckingham Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1476 Buckingham Place is pet friendly.
Does 1476 Buckingham Place offer parking?
Yes, 1476 Buckingham Place offers parking.
Does 1476 Buckingham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1476 Buckingham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 Buckingham Place have a pool?
No, 1476 Buckingham Place does not have a pool.
Does 1476 Buckingham Place have accessible units?
No, 1476 Buckingham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 Buckingham Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1476 Buckingham Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1476 Buckingham Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1476 Buckingham Place does not have units with air conditioning.

