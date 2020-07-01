All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:24 AM

1463 Wilshire Way

1463 Wilshire Way · No Longer Available
Location

1463 Wilshire Way, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 Wilshire Way have any available units?
1463 Wilshire Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 1463 Wilshire Way currently offering any rent specials?
1463 Wilshire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 Wilshire Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1463 Wilshire Way is pet friendly.
Does 1463 Wilshire Way offer parking?
No, 1463 Wilshire Way does not offer parking.
Does 1463 Wilshire Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1463 Wilshire Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 Wilshire Way have a pool?
No, 1463 Wilshire Way does not have a pool.
Does 1463 Wilshire Way have accessible units?
No, 1463 Wilshire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 Wilshire Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1463 Wilshire Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1463 Wilshire Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1463 Wilshire Way does not have units with air conditioning.

