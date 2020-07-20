All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 138 Wilson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
138 Wilson Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

138 Wilson Avenue

138 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

138 Wilson Avenue, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Available Now.***
More Photos To Come.

Move-in ready! Three bedroom, two bath home features gorgeous open plan which includes living room,dining room, kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space and sunny breakfast room overlooking sun porch. Master on the main with private bath.Entertain on the porch and large private backyard. 2 car carport. Hurry this home will not last. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
138 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 138 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
138 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 138 Wilson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 138 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 138 Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 138 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Wilson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 138 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 138 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 138 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Wilson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Wilson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Wilson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsStockbridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Stockbridge Apartments with ParkingStockbridge Apartments with Pools
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Lawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GA
Douglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College