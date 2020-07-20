138 Wilson Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

***Available Now.***

More Photos To Come.



Move-in ready! Three bedroom, two bath home features gorgeous open plan which includes living room,dining room, kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space and sunny breakfast room overlooking sun porch. Master on the main with private bath.Entertain on the porch and large private backyard. 2 car carport. Hurry this home will not last. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.