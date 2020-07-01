All apartments in Stockbridge
137 Glynn Addy Drive

137 Glynn Addy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

137 Glynn Addy Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Glynn Addy Drive have any available units?
137 Glynn Addy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 137 Glynn Addy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
137 Glynn Addy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Glynn Addy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Glynn Addy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 137 Glynn Addy Drive offer parking?
No, 137 Glynn Addy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 137 Glynn Addy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Glynn Addy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Glynn Addy Drive have a pool?
No, 137 Glynn Addy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 137 Glynn Addy Drive have accessible units?
No, 137 Glynn Addy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Glynn Addy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Glynn Addy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Glynn Addy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Glynn Addy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

