Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
136 Club Circle
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:51 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
136 Club Circle
136 Club Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
136 Club Circle, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 136 Club Circle have any available units?
136 Club Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stockbridge, GA
.
What amenities does 136 Club Circle have?
Some of 136 Club Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 136 Club Circle currently offering any rent specials?
136 Club Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Club Circle pet-friendly?
No, 136 Club Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stockbridge
.
Does 136 Club Circle offer parking?
Yes, 136 Club Circle offers parking.
Does 136 Club Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Club Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Club Circle have a pool?
No, 136 Club Circle does not have a pool.
Does 136 Club Circle have accessible units?
No, 136 Club Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Club Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Club Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Club Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 136 Club Circle has units with air conditioning.
