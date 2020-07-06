Rent Calculator
136 Appleton Blvd.
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM
136 Appleton Blvd.
136 Appleton Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
136 Appleton Blvd, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Duplex - New appliances and countertops. New carpet and hardwood floors.
(RLNE5283768)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 136 Appleton Blvd. have any available units?
136 Appleton Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stockbridge, GA
.
Is 136 Appleton Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
136 Appleton Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Appleton Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 136 Appleton Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stockbridge
.
Does 136 Appleton Blvd. offer parking?
No, 136 Appleton Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 136 Appleton Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Appleton Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Appleton Blvd. have a pool?
No, 136 Appleton Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 136 Appleton Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 136 Appleton Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Appleton Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Appleton Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Appleton Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Appleton Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
