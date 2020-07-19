Rent Calculator
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
130 APPLETON BLVD
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
130 APPLETON BLVD
130 Appleton Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
130 Appleton Boulevard, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
This is a cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex home that is convenient to downtown Stockbridge. New paint through out. New dishwasher.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 130 APPLETON BLVD have any available units?
130 APPLETON BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stockbridge, GA
.
Is 130 APPLETON BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
130 APPLETON BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 APPLETON BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 130 APPLETON BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stockbridge
.
Does 130 APPLETON BLVD offer parking?
No, 130 APPLETON BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 130 APPLETON BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 APPLETON BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 APPLETON BLVD have a pool?
No, 130 APPLETON BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 130 APPLETON BLVD have accessible units?
No, 130 APPLETON BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 130 APPLETON BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 APPLETON BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 APPLETON BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 APPLETON BLVD has units with air conditioning.
