Stockbridge, GA
125 Appleton Blvd
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:14 PM

125 Appleton Blvd

125 Appleton Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

125 Appleton Blvd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
FOR RENT--This is a large Two Bedroom one bath apartment. It is located on the bottom floor of a brick quad or townhome. There is a nice open living room and dining area as well as a large kitchen. The apartment comes with a large outdoor Deck area as well as rear entrance. There are also new sidewalks all along the neighborhood. This apartment rents for only $750 a month. New carpet. Close to everything. Big, Clean, Quiet,and Safe. Come live here for ever or while we find you a home or build your credit and let us help get you to a rent to own situation in one of our homes. Cant Beat the price at only $750 a month. Big, Clean, Neat, Safe, and the right area.

To lease credit report button and send me a copy of both application and credit report then call me when you are finished. Thank you for calling We are looking forward to hearing back from you! Please fill out the information on a regular computer as the phone version does not convert as well. Thanks Mark 770-480-0209

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Appleton Blvd have any available units?
125 Appleton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 125 Appleton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
125 Appleton Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Appleton Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 125 Appleton Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 125 Appleton Blvd offer parking?
No, 125 Appleton Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 125 Appleton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Appleton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Appleton Blvd have a pool?
No, 125 Appleton Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 125 Appleton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 125 Appleton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Appleton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Appleton Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Appleton Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Appleton Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
