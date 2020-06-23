125 Appleton Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

FOR RENT--This is a large Two Bedroom one bath apartment. It is located on the bottom floor of a brick quad or townhome. There is a nice open living room and dining area as well as a large kitchen. The apartment comes with a large outdoor Deck area as well as rear entrance. There are also new sidewalks all along the neighborhood. This apartment rents for only $750 a month. New carpet. Close to everything. Big, Clean, Quiet,and Safe. Come live here for ever or while we find you a home or build your credit and let us help get you to a rent to own situation in one of our homes. Cant Beat the price at only $750 a month. Big, Clean, Neat, Safe, and the right area.



To lease credit report button and send me a copy of both application and credit report then call me when you are finished. Thank you for calling We are looking forward to hearing back from you! Please fill out the information on a regular computer as the phone version does not convert as well. Thanks Mark 770-480-0209