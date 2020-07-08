All apartments in Stockbridge
118 Jackson Drive

118 Jackson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

118 Jackson Dr, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DELIGHTFUL 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Home in Stockbridge! - What a Delight!!! This Great 2 Bedroom Find has Everything You Need! Features a 2-Story Foyer with Wood Floors in the downstairs living areas, Kitchen with Tons of Cabinets all Appliances, Comfy Carpet in Bedrooms upstairs, Sliding Glass Door accesses the Back Patio, and Attached Storage Building outside! Located just off of Rock Quarry Road, this home has easy interstate access. Don't miss out - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5409939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 118 Jackson Drive have any available units?
118 Jackson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 118 Jackson Drive have?
Some of 118 Jackson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Jackson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Jackson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Jackson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Jackson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 118 Jackson Drive offer parking?
No, 118 Jackson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 118 Jackson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Jackson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Jackson Drive have a pool?
No, 118 Jackson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 Jackson Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Jackson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Jackson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Jackson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Jackson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 118 Jackson Drive has units with air conditioning.

