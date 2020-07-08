118 Jackson Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DELIGHTFUL 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Home in Stockbridge! - What a Delight!!! This Great 2 Bedroom Find has Everything You Need! Features a 2-Story Foyer with Wood Floors in the downstairs living areas, Kitchen with Tons of Cabinets all Appliances, Comfy Carpet in Bedrooms upstairs, Sliding Glass Door accesses the Back Patio, and Attached Storage Building outside! Located just off of Rock Quarry Road, this home has easy interstate access. Don't miss out - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



