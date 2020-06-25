Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 112 Club Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
112 Club Dr
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
112 Club Dr
112 Club Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
112 Club Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Convenient brick ranch, hardwood and tile floors, laundry could be moved upstairs. As is, no disclosure.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 Club Dr have any available units?
112 Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stockbridge, GA
.
What amenities does 112 Club Dr have?
Some of 112 Club Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 112 Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
112 Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 112 Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stockbridge
.
Does 112 Club Dr offer parking?
No, 112 Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 112 Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Club Dr have a pool?
No, 112 Club Dr does not have a pool.
Does 112 Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 112 Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Similar Pages
Stockbridge 1 Bedrooms
Stockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with Pool
Stockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Chamblee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College