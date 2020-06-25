All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

112 Club Dr

112 Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 Club Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Convenient brick ranch, hardwood and tile floors, laundry could be moved upstairs. As is, no disclosure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Club Dr have any available units?
112 Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 112 Club Dr have?
Some of 112 Club Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
112 Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 112 Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 112 Club Dr offer parking?
No, 112 Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 112 Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Club Dr have a pool?
No, 112 Club Dr does not have a pool.
Does 112 Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 112 Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
