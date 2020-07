Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House In Stockbridge With Huge Yard



Right off GA-138/23, minutes from I-75/675 but still has a huge, private yard.



New paint, carpet, tiles, windows, and more! All appliances included.



Available now at $1,200/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required + first month's rent due at signing. Must have clean background check; no evictions/no bankruptcies/good credit.



$55 application fee.



--- Schedule a showing online at https://www.avail.co/s/17544 ---