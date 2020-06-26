All apartments in Stockbridge
108 Oak Circle South
108 Oak Circle South

108 Oak Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

108 Oak Circle South, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with white appliances and much more! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Oak Circle South have any available units?
108 Oak Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 108 Oak Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
108 Oak Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Oak Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Oak Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 108 Oak Circle South offer parking?
No, 108 Oak Circle South does not offer parking.
Does 108 Oak Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Oak Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Oak Circle South have a pool?
No, 108 Oak Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 108 Oak Circle South have accessible units?
No, 108 Oak Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Oak Circle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Oak Circle South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Oak Circle South have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Oak Circle South does not have units with air conditioning.
