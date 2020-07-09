All apartments in Stockbridge
Stockbridge, GA
107 Jennings Way
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:06 PM

107 Jennings Way

107 Jenning Way · No Longer Available
Location

107 Jenning Way, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Jennings Way have any available units?
107 Jennings Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 107 Jennings Way currently offering any rent specials?
107 Jennings Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Jennings Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Jennings Way is pet friendly.
Does 107 Jennings Way offer parking?
No, 107 Jennings Way does not offer parking.
Does 107 Jennings Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Jennings Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Jennings Way have a pool?
No, 107 Jennings Way does not have a pool.
Does 107 Jennings Way have accessible units?
No, 107 Jennings Way does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Jennings Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Jennings Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Jennings Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Jennings Way does not have units with air conditioning.

