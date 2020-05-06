Rent Calculator
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
1060 Maple Leaf Dr
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1060 Maple Leaf Dr
1060 Maple Leaf Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1060 Maple Leaf Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
pool
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LOVELY 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH IN WINSLOW @EAGLES LANDING SUBDIVISION. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN W/ SEPARATE DINING ROOM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1060 Maple Leaf Dr have any available units?
1060 Maple Leaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stockbridge, GA
.
What amenities does 1060 Maple Leaf Dr have?
Some of 1060 Maple Leaf Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1060 Maple Leaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Maple Leaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Maple Leaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1060 Maple Leaf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stockbridge
.
Does 1060 Maple Leaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Maple Leaf Dr offers parking.
Does 1060 Maple Leaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Maple Leaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Maple Leaf Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1060 Maple Leaf Dr has a pool.
Does 1060 Maple Leaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 1060 Maple Leaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Maple Leaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Maple Leaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 Maple Leaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 Maple Leaf Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
