Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
106 FLIPPEN Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
106 FLIPPEN Road
106 Flippen Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
See all
Location
106 Flippen Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
BEAUTIFUL QUAINT 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH ALL BRICK RANCH HOME W/ CARPORT. HUGE LIVING ROOM /DINING ROOM COMBO. RECENTLY RENOVATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING & SCHOOLS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 FLIPPEN Road have any available units?
106 FLIPPEN Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Stockbridge, GA
.
Is 106 FLIPPEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
106 FLIPPEN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 FLIPPEN Road pet-friendly?
No, 106 FLIPPEN Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Stockbridge
.
Does 106 FLIPPEN Road offer parking?
Yes, 106 FLIPPEN Road offers parking.
Does 106 FLIPPEN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 FLIPPEN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 FLIPPEN Road have a pool?
No, 106 FLIPPEN Road does not have a pool.
Does 106 FLIPPEN Road have accessible units?
No, 106 FLIPPEN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 106 FLIPPEN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 FLIPPEN Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 FLIPPEN Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 FLIPPEN Road does not have units with air conditioning.
