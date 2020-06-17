Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Statesboro
Find more places like 564 E Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Statesboro, GA
/
564 E Main St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
564 E Main St
564 East Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Statesboro
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
564 East Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30461
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom/1 bath apartment available for rent! Great location, close to Mill Creek, Splash in the Boro, and more! Call us today to schedule a tour!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 564 E Main St have any available units?
564 E Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Statesboro, GA
.
Is 564 E Main St currently offering any rent specials?
564 E Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 E Main St pet-friendly?
No, 564 E Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Statesboro
.
Does 564 E Main St offer parking?
No, 564 E Main St does not offer parking.
Does 564 E Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 564 E Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 E Main St have a pool?
No, 564 E Main St does not have a pool.
Does 564 E Main St have accessible units?
No, 564 E Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 564 E Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 564 E Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 564 E Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 564 E Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Statesboro 2 Bedrooms
Statesboro Apartments with Parking
Statesboro Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Statesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Statesboro Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Savannah, GA
Pooler, GA
Bluffton, SC
Garden City, GA
Georgetown, GA
Port Wentworth, GA
Richmond Hill, GA
Rincon, GA
Ridgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SC
Bloomingdale, GA
Hinesville, GA
Midway, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Savannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University