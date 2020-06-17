Rent Calculator
530 Acorn Ln
530 Acorn Ln
530 Acorn Ln, Statesboro, GA 30458
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom/2 Bath house in Mossy Oak subdivision! Call today to schedule a tour! Available August 1st, 2020!!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 530 Acorn Ln have any available units?
530 Acorn Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Statesboro, GA
.
Is 530 Acorn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
530 Acorn Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Acorn Ln pet-friendly?
No, 530 Acorn Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Statesboro
.
Does 530 Acorn Ln offer parking?
No, 530 Acorn Ln does not offer parking.
Does 530 Acorn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Acorn Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Acorn Ln have a pool?
No, 530 Acorn Ln does not have a pool.
Does 530 Acorn Ln have accessible units?
No, 530 Acorn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Acorn Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Acorn Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Acorn Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Acorn Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
