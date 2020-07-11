Rent Calculator
408 Granade St
408 Granade St
408 Granade Street
Location
408 Granade Street, Statesboro, GA 30458
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT HOME CENTRALLY LOCATED TO STATESBORO MALL AND DOWNTOWN!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 Granade St have any available units?
408 Granade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Statesboro, GA
.
Is 408 Granade St currently offering any rent specials?
408 Granade St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Granade St pet-friendly?
No, 408 Granade St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Statesboro
.
Does 408 Granade St offer parking?
No, 408 Granade St does not offer parking.
Does 408 Granade St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Granade St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Granade St have a pool?
No, 408 Granade St does not have a pool.
Does 408 Granade St have accessible units?
No, 408 Granade St does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Granade St have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Granade St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Granade St have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Granade St does not have units with air conditioning.
