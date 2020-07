Amenities

Two bedroom, 1 bath house in town, convenient to shopping and GSU. Over 1000 square feet. Living room in the front of house. Dining area next to kitchen with appliances. Serviced by the City for water, sewer and gas. Carport attached to house. Laundry hook ups in storage room off of carport. Lawn care is included. NO PETS. Available July 2020. Must be viewed to submit an application.