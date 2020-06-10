All apartments in Statesboro
Find more places like 140 Lanier Dr 132.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Statesboro, GA
/
140 Lanier Dr 132
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

140 Lanier Dr 132

140 38 Lanier Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Statesboro
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

140 38 Lanier Dr, Statesboro, GA 30458

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
140 Lanier Drive #132 (Stadium Walk #132) - Located in Stadium Walk. Wood-like flooring throughout the entire apartment. Call today for a showing!

(RLNE2384406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 have any available units?
140 Lanier Dr 132 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Statesboro, GA.
Is 140 Lanier Dr 132 currently offering any rent specials?
140 Lanier Dr 132 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Lanier Dr 132 pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Lanier Dr 132 is pet friendly.
Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 offer parking?
No, 140 Lanier Dr 132 does not offer parking.
Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Lanier Dr 132 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 have a pool?
No, 140 Lanier Dr 132 does not have a pool.
Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 have accessible units?
No, 140 Lanier Dr 132 does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Lanier Dr 132 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Lanier Dr 132 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Statesboro 2 BedroomsStatesboro Apartments with Parking
Statesboro Apartments with Washer-DryerStatesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Statesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University