Statesboro, GA
140 Lanier Dr 132
140 Lanier Dr 132
140 38 Lanier Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
140 38 Lanier Dr, Statesboro, GA 30458
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
140 Lanier Drive #132 (Stadium Walk #132) - Located in Stadium Walk. Wood-like flooring throughout the entire apartment. Call today for a showing!
(RLNE2384406)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 have any available units?
140 Lanier Dr 132 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Statesboro, GA
.
Is 140 Lanier Dr 132 currently offering any rent specials?
140 Lanier Dr 132 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Lanier Dr 132 pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Lanier Dr 132 is pet friendly.
Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 offer parking?
No, 140 Lanier Dr 132 does not offer parking.
Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Lanier Dr 132 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 have a pool?
No, 140 Lanier Dr 132 does not have a pool.
Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 have accessible units?
No, 140 Lanier Dr 132 does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Lanier Dr 132 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Lanier Dr 132 have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Lanier Dr 132 does not have units with air conditioning.
