108 Fletcher Dr
108 Fletcher Dr

108 Fletcher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

108 Fletcher Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
July rental home. Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Comes complete with a firplace and wooded 1/2 acre level lot. Close to all that Statesboro has to offer. Pets may be considered by the Owner with a non refundable deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Fletcher Dr have any available units?
108 Fletcher Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Statesboro, GA.
Is 108 Fletcher Dr currently offering any rent specials?
108 Fletcher Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Fletcher Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Fletcher Dr is pet friendly.
Does 108 Fletcher Dr offer parking?
No, 108 Fletcher Dr does not offer parking.
Does 108 Fletcher Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Fletcher Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Fletcher Dr have a pool?
No, 108 Fletcher Dr does not have a pool.
Does 108 Fletcher Dr have accessible units?
No, 108 Fletcher Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Fletcher Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Fletcher Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Fletcher Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Fletcher Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
